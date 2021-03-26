Culture - Sports Traces of early humans found in Ninh Binh Archaeologists have recently found various traces of prehistoric people who lived some 10,000 years ago in Doi Cave, Nho Quan District in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Culture - Sports Xam singing preserved in Ha Nam province Xam singing is a traditional art form of the Vietnamese people in the northern region. It is mostly practiced in public venues where people gather, such as wharves, markets and communal houses. Join us to find out more about how the art form is practiced in Ha Nam province.