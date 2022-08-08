The “Soulful Seoul Night in Ho Chi Minh City” was co-organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization. It aimed at boosting tourism connection between the biggest metropolis of Vietnam and the capital of the Republic of Korea.

The organizers said they hope that with the participation of Coach Park Hang Seo, tourism cooperation between the two cities will expand further in the coming time.

At the event, travel companies from the RoK exchanged information with businesses in HCM City to seek cooperation opportunities and develop Korean tourism packages.

Meanwhile, visitors were briefed on the attractions as well as outstanding tourism infrastructure of the RoK's capital./.

