Delegates at the opening ceremony of the fifth session of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

– The 13th-tenure Party Central Committee entered the third day of its fifth session on May 6.In the morning, the Party Central Committee scrutinised a project that reviews the 15-year implementation of a resolution on agriculture, farmer, and rural areas issued at the 7th session of the 10th-tenure Party Central Committee in August 2008.On behalf of the Politburo , Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue presided over the plenary discussion.In the afternoon, officials worked in groups to look into a project reviewing the 20-year implementation of a resolution on the continued reform, development and effective improvement of the collective economy. This resolution was adopted at the 5th session of the 9th-tenure Party Central Committee in March 2002./.