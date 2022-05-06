Politics Vietnam’s seas and islands: Locks allow fishermen to stay out at sea Truong Sa island district in Khanh Hoa province now has 4 locks on the islands of Truong Sa, Song Tu Tay, Da Tay, and Sinh Ton. Each can anchor hundreds of large-capacity vessels seeking shelter from storms. The locks also have a Fisheries Logistics Service Centre to help fishermen repair their vessels and provides them with fresh water and fuel.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam attends ASEAN Day in Luxembourg Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Nguyen Van Thao attended the third edition of the ASEAN Day jointly held by Luxembourg’s Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs, Ministry of the Economy, and Chamber of Commerce, and the ASEAN Brussels Committee on May 4.

Politics Party Central Committee discusses summary of land-related policy reform resolution Members of the 13th Party Central Committee discussed a project to summarise the 10-year implementation of the resolution on continuing to reform land-related policies and laws on May 5, the second sitting day of their ongoing fifth plenum.