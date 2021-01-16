Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong urged Party Central Committee members to carefully study the proposal of the Politburo and related documents, and contribute their ideas to complete the report of the 12th Party Central Committee on personnel work for the 13th Party Central Committee, and at the same time consider and propose candidates for the four top key positions in the 13th tenure.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed that the 15th plenum is of special significance as it will discuss and make decisions on remaining preparatory work for the successful organization of the 13th National Party Congress.

The conference is also scheduled to approve a report of the 12th Party Central Committee on personnel work related to the Party Central Committee in the 13th tenure and another on documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress./.

VNA