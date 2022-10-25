Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong to visit China
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) Nguyen Phu Trong will pay an official visit to China from October 30 to November 2.
The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, announced the CPVCC’s Commission for External Relations on October 25./.