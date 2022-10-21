Appreciating the visit of the UN head, Trong emphasized that Vietnam considers the UN an important international partner, and cooperation with the agency is one of the priorities in Vietnam's foreign policy.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Party leader expressed his gratitude for the cooperation, assistance and sound sentiments that the UN agencies as well as the Secretary-General personally have given to Vietnam.

Expressing his pleasure to visit Vietnam, a country he has always admired, António Guterres spoke highly of Vietnam's commitments and support to multilateralism and the UN Charter, as well as achievements that the Southeast Asian country has achieved.

Vietnam has made active and diverse contributions to the UN's activities. Vietnam is a messenger of peace, a country that always strives for solidarity, the UN top official stressed.

António Guterres wished that Vietnam will continue to play an active role in the life of the international community in the coming time./.

VNA