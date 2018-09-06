General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong (fifth from left) at the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong has urged the Vietnamese community in Russia to continue contributing to the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Russia.During his visit to Russia, the Party leader called at the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow on September 5, where he talked to the and overseas Vietnamese about Vietnam-Russia ties. He stressed that his visit, made at the invitation of President V. Putin, aims to enhance political trust.Ambassador Ngo Duc Manh reported to the Party chief the situation of the Vietnamese community and the diverse activities of the Association of Vietnamese in Russia.Representatives of the Vietnamese community expressed their joy at the achievements made by their home country. They said they believed the Party leader’s visit will be a success, lifting the Vietnam-Russia relationship to a new height.General Secretary Trong and his entourage also laid flower at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in memory of heroes who fell down in the Great Patriotic War, paid floral tribute to the leader of the world’s working class and workers’ movement, Vladimir Ilyich Lenin at his mausoleum.-VNA