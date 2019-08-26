Delegates at the opening session of AIPA-40 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As the 40th General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 40) officially opened in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 26, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a letter of congratulations to Chair of AIPA 40 and Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai.



In the letter, Party General Secretary and President Trong noted that the AIPA has demonstrated its important role in and numerous positive contributions to the process of building a united ASEAN Community and efforts to expand and deepen ASEAN’s ties with dialogue partners.



“I highly appreciate AIPA 40’s theme of "Advancing Parliamentary Partnership for Sustainable Community”, which is in accordance with the common theme of ASEAN this year which is “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability,” Trong wrote in the letter, noting that the theme delivers the AIPA’s cornerstone message on becoming an important partner going side by side with ASEAN in the process of development and building a strong, connected and dynamic ASEAN Community.



The Vietnamese leader stressed that ASEAN has reaped great achievements over the past 52 years, but it is also facing many challenges, such as effectively implementing set plans, maintaining the bloc’s central role, and enhancing intra-bloc unity to deal with regional and global matters, especially those related to peace and security in the region.



He was of the view that AIPA and ASEAN should continue to strengthen substantial and pragmatic cooperation, connectivity and mutual support in the process of building the ASEAN Community and realising the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, in order to fulfil set targets at both national and regional levels, thus bringing about practical benefits to people in the Community.



“As an active and responsible member of AIPA, the Vietnamese National Assembly has been, and will actively participate in AIPA activities and in the international and regional integration process, for the sake of peace, prosperity and sustainability of the ASEAN Community,” Nguyen Phu Trong wrote.



He expressed the belief that under the chair of the AIPA 40 Chair, AIPA 40 will be a great success with the close cooperation of delegates and the thorough preparation of the Thai parliament.-VNA





