Mai Truc, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The inspection and supervision work should match political tasks and Party building, as well as the reality in each locality and unit, delegates heard at the January 27 afternoon session of the 13th National Party Congress.

Mai Truc, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, said that the legal system and regulations on corruption and wastefulness combat need to go in tandem with mechanisms on power control, Party disciplines and administrative fines.

He called for stronger determination and drastic actions in this regard, focusing on complex issues and “hot spots”, as well as phenomena of degradation in political ideology, “self-evolution” and “self-transformation”.

The official also highlighted the strict settlement of violations, without “off-limits areas”, saying the results of settlement must be publicised in order to promote their education effects.

Truc said all-level Party committees and organisations, particularly heads of the Party committees, should pay attention to the inspection and supervision affairs in localities and units.

Moreover, the combination of inspection and supervision would help to enhance the efficiency, Truc suggested. “Supervision should be expanded, while focus is needed in inspection,” he said.

Truc reported that during the 12th tenure, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission and all-level inspection boards inspected more than 15,000 Party organisations and over 47,000 Party members, ad supervised 183,000 Party organisations and some 528,000 Party members.

Disciplinary measures had been imposed on 1,300 Party organisations and nearly 70,000 Party members, including those who held high Party and State positions, local leaders and military officers./.