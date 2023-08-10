At the Van Long wetland nature reserve. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on August 10 organised a seminar to review a decade implementing the 11th Party Central Committee’s Resolution 24-NQ/TW on proactive climate change response and improved resource management and environmental protection – the first thematic one by the committee that comprehensively presents viewpoints, principles, and policies for the work.



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister Vo Tuan Nhan evaluated that after 10 years, Vietnam’s environmental protection efforts have witnessed positive growth and achieved noteworthy results. The related system of policies and laws has made remarkable leaps in development, becoming increasingly refined. This is clearly demonstrated in the 2020 environmental protection law which marks a phase of strong transition toward improving environmental quality and safeguarding public health.



In addition, science, technology, and international cooperation in the field have been continuously strengthened and expanded, and integrated and effective environmental management tools deployed, noted the official.





At the seminar (Photo: VNA)

According to a report on the outcomes obtained, between 2013 and 2023, the ministry reviewed and provided feedback on over 190 strategic environmental assessment reports, and approved over 1,500 environmental impact assessment ones.



Localities nationwide focused on projects with significant environmental investment proportions, with some working on preventing and controlling pollution from the investment attraction phase. The government has established a method of coordination between the central and local authorities in controlling, monitoring, and resolving environmental pollution sources and emerging environmental issues.



In late 2017, the ministry established a hotline for feedback about environmental pollution, which hasreceived a total of 2,545 reports and petitions as of 2022.



Meanwhile, by the end of 2022, out of the 63 provinces and cities, 58 had deployed 1,298 automatic monitoring stations that transmit data to the ministry./.