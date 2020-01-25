Health MoH issues urgent instructions over Chinese disease outbreak The Ministry of Health (MoH) on January 21 issued an urgent dispatch on prevention and control of the acute pneumonia disease outbreak from China.

Health Measures put in place to prevent coronavirus A working group from the Health Ministry on January 21 inspected the readiness of the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi following the outbreak of coronavirus pneumonia that has made more than 200 people infected in China and caused two deaths there.

Health Health ministry urges hospitals to prevent coronavirus The Ministry of Health has sent an urgent dispatch to hospitals and health departments in cities and provinces to step up the early detection and good preparation for the prevention of and combat against pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

Health No cases of acute pneumonia caused by nCoV in Vietnam No cases of acute pneumonia, caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV), have been reported in Vietnam by January 19, according to the Preventive Medicine Department under the Ministry of Health (MoH).