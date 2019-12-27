Society Transformer manufacturing plant launched in Bac Ninh A transformer manufacturing plant invested by Hanaka Vietnam Group JSC was inaugurated in Tu Son town, the northern province of Bac Ninh on December 27.

Society Trial on former top HCM City official opens The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court on December 26 opened the first-instance trial of the case of Nguyen Huu Tin, former vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, for his alleged wrongdoings in the management and use of State assets.

Society EC recognises Vietnam's improvements in combating IUU fishing The European Commission’s (EC) inspection delegation has acknowledged recent improvements made by Vietnam in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU).

Society Over 4,100 papers submitted online to national portal Over 4,100 papers have been submitted online to the national public service portal since its launch on December 9, accounting for 19 percent of the total.