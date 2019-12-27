People’s procuracy sector applauded for anti-corruption efforts
Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, has lauded contributions of the people’s procuracy sector in the fight against corruption.
Speaking at a conference in Hanoi on December 27 to launch the people’s procuracy sector’s tasks in 2020, Vuong said the sector has seriously realised relevant directives and resolutions on anti-corruption issued by the Politburo.
The Supreme People’s Procuracy has joined hands with the Ministry of Public Security, the Supreme People’s Court and the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs to strictly handle many serious, complex corrupt and economic cases, helping to enhance public confidence in the Party leadership and the procuracy sector, he stressed.
According to the official, over the past years, especially in 2019, the investigation, prosecution and judgement of economic and corrupt cases have been conducted scientifically and in line with the Party’s viewpoints and the State’s law.
Talking about the case relating to the State-owned telecommunication giant MobiFone's purchase of 95 percent of shares of Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG), Vuong praised the performance of judicial agencies.
This is a big corruption case, involving two former members of the Party Central Committee and other high-ranking officials, he said.
Vuong described the case as typical in consequence settlement, with 8 trillion VND (over 347 million USD) recovered so far, saying the judgement is taking place in a just, democratic and objective manner, reflecting the Party’s high resolve in the fight against corruption.
The official urged the sector to continue with comprehensive innovation and utilise resources to complete assigned tasks, and build a pool of procuracy officials with high revolutionary morality, stuff, experience and combat capacity./.
