Politics 2023 a spectacular year for US- Vietnam relationship: US Ambassador The year 2023 marks a remarkable improvement in US- Vietnam relations as the two countries officially upgraded their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development on September 10.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported yesterday by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Lao PM to pay official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7 Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7 at the invitation of Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics NA Chairman pays working visit to Ba Ria – Vung Tau National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 2 inspected the implementation of the component project No. 3 of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project in Phu My township, and the Southern Petrochemical Complex Project in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.