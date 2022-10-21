Personnel work a focus of attention at NA on October 21
Personnel work is the focus of attention at the 15th National Assembly (NA) in the morning of October 21, the second day of its fourth session in Hanoi.
Personnel work is the focus of attention at the 15th National Assembly (NA) in the morning of October 21. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Personnel work is the focus of attention at the 15th National Assembly (NA) in the morning of October 21, the second day of its fourth session in Hanoi.
Legislators are also scheduled to scrutinise a draft resolution on piloting the auction of car registration numbers, another on the statute of limitations for disciplines against officials, public and civil servants, and a report on piloting typical mechanisms and policies for development in Ho Chi Minh City.
Ministry of Public Security To Lam presents a proposal on a draft resolution on piloting the auction of car registration numbers. (Photo: VNA)The pilot auction of car registration numbers is intended to improve the efficiency of State management over the registration as well as its vehicle management while making full use of the fund of registration numbers as public asset.
The draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies, which had been presented to the third session, will also be tabled for discussion on the day.
The 4th session is set to take place in 21 days, shorter than the usual year-end meetings which last about 30 days./.