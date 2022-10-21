Politics HCM City eyes stronger cooperation with Wallonie-Bruxelles Ho Chi Minh City wishes to strengthen cooperation with the French-speaking community of Belgium (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles) in potential fields such as clean energy, biology, health, education; digital transformation, and high-tech agriculture, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau has told a Belgian official.

Politics UN Secretary-General begins official visit to Vietnam Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres arrived in Hanoi, beginning an official visit to Vietnam from October 21-22 at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics UN Resident Coordinator: contribute towards an increasingly resilient Vietnam United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis has granted an inclusive interview to Vietnam News Agency on the upcoming Vietnam visit by UN Secretary-General António Guterres as well as the Vietnam-UN partnership.