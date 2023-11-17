At the reception (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai hosted a reception on November 17 for visiting Secretary of the Peruvian Communist Party (PCP) Central Committee in charge of foreign affairs Hidebrando Cuhuanca Segovia.

Hai expressed his wish that cooperation between the two communist parties and countries, and between localities of Peru and Ho Chi Minh City will be enhanced.

He said despite geographical distance, Vietnam and Peru still hold huge potential to develop cooperation in tourism and culture preservation for mutual development.

The Party Organisation, administration and people of Ho Chi Minh City expect to work with the PCP and Peruvian people to maintain the strong bond and solidarity between the two parties and the people of the two nations, especially in educating the young generations about the sentiment and traditional solidarity between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the PCP.



Segovia, for his part, said the PCP always admires Vietnam for its past struggle for national liberation and reunification and its current cause of national construction and development.

The PCP always persists with preserving the traditional friendship with the CPV, the Vietnamese people, as well as the Party Organisation, administration and people of Ho Chi Minh City to contribute to the enhancement of cooperative ties between Peru and Vietnam, he said.

The official also expected to welcome leaders of Ho Chi Minh City to visit Peru next year when the two countries will celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties./.