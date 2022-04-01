Petrol prices down by over 1,000 VND per litres from April 1
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Retail petrol prices fell by more than 1,000 VND per litre from 0:00 on April 1 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Accordingly, the retail price of RON95 bio-fuel dropped by 1,039 VND to a maximum of 28,153 VND (1.23 USD) per litre, while that of E5RON92 was adjusted down by 1,021 VND to no more than 27,309 VND per litre.
Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S went up 1,447 VND per litre to 25,080 VND, and that of kerosene also increased by 1,519 VND per litre.
This is the second decline following seven consecutive hikes of petrol prices in 2022, with total increases amounting to over 6,500 VND per litre.
The fall was partly thanked to Resolution No. 18/2022/UBTVQH15 which took effect from April 1 on the adjustments of the environmental protection tax on fuels, which results in a reduction of 700-2,000 VND per litre.
The two ministries also decided to use the petrol price stabilisation fund at a rate of 100-1,500 VND per litre./.