Business New economic policy takes effect on April 1 A new circular issued by the Ministry of Planning and Investment takes effect on April 1 guiding the supervision and assessment of foreign investment in Vietnam.

Business Bright future for Vietnam blockchain industry: Globe Newswire Blockchain technology is booming in Vietnam and a bright future lies ahead for the industry, according to US-based Globe Newswire, one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specialising in the delivery of corporate press releases, financial disclosures and multimedia content to media, investors, and consumers worldwide.

Business MoT seeks PM’s approval on issuing licence for first cargo airline The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has asked the Prime Minister to allow the ministry to grant a licence in aviation cargo transportation for IPP Air Cargo Joint Stock Company – the first cargo airline in Vietnam.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on April 1 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,095 VND/USD on April 1, down 5 VND from the previous day.