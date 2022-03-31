Business Healthy competitive environment needed to raise product quality President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has emphasised the importance of creating a healthy competitive environment for Vietnamese enterprises to improve the quality of their goods so as to serve the increasing needs of people.

Business About 29,300 new firms established in Q1 About 29,300 businesses have been set up so far this year with a combined registered capital of 447.8 trillion VND (19.61 billion USD), data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed.

Business Aviation authority holds urgent meeting on Bamboo Airways’ operations The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has held an urgent meeting with key leaders of Bamboo Airways to assess risks and ensure absolute flight safety after this carrier’s Chairman Trinh Van Quyet had been temporarily detained on the charge of stock market manipulation.

Business Government orders more measures to stabilise stock market Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, on behalf of PM Pham Minh Chinh, has directed the implementation of measures to ensure the stock market operates in a stable, safe, smooth, public and transparent manner and develops sustainably.