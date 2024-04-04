Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Petrol prices were revised up by more than 290 VND per litre from 3pm on April 4 following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

The retail price of E5 RON92 rose by 291 VND to 23,916 VND (0.96 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III dropped by 15 VND to 24,801 VND per litre.

The prices of diesel, kerosene and mazut went up 295 VND, 136 VND and 151 VND to 20,988 VND per litre, 21,015 VND per litre, and 17,296 VND respectively.

With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund./.