Petrol prices increase on March 28 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance on March 28 decided to increase the retail prices of petrol products as of 3:00pm.



Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 rose 406 VND to 23,625 VND (0.98 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III was up 532 VND to 24,816 VND per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil was adjusted to 20,693 VND per litre, down 321 VND per litre; that of kerosene reduced 387 VND per litre to 20,879 VND per litre; and mazut is now sold at 17,145 VND per kilogramme, 46 VND per kg higher than the current price.

With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund./.