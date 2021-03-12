World Thailand to resume selling rice to Indonesia under G2G contracts The Thai Government plans to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell 1 million tonnes of rice a year in a government-to-government (G2G) deal with Indonesia late this month.

World Thai court conditionally approves constitutional amendment bids Thailand's Constitutional Court on March 11 endorsed constitutional amendment bids launched by Members of Parliament on condition that public referendums be held twice.

World Vietnam appeals for enhanced efforts to address conflict-driven hunger Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy underscored the need for the UN Security Council (UNSC) to double efforts to resolve conflict-driven hunger while speaking at a high-level open debate of the council on the issue on March 11.

World Vietnam, India hold bilateral consultations on UN Security Council issues India and Vietnam on March 11 held bilateral consultations on United Nation Security Council (UNSC) issues through an online platform, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India said.