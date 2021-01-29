World Singapore pilots self-driving buses Singapore has moved a step closer to a driverless public transport network with the launch of a new trial of self-driving buses.

ASEAN Russian seminar looks at US relations in Southeast Asia The characteristics of relations between the US and ASEAN and key regional partners, as well as major orientations in their dialogue, were among the topics of an online seminar held by the Higher School of Economics (HSE) in Russia on January 26.

World Indonesia prioritises environmentally friendly projects Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on January 27 that the country is in need of investments that could generate jobs and competitive products in the global market, and it will prioritise environmentally friendly projects to create enduring values.

ASEAN Malaysian health ministry inks term sheet agreements with two vaccine suppliers The Malaysian Ministry of Health on January 26 signed term sheet agreements with two vaccine suppliers, Pharmaniaga Lifescience Sdn Bhd (PLS) and Duopharma (M) Sdn Bhd, for the procurement of 18.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.