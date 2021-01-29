Philippines to ease travel restrictions for over 30 countries, regions
The Philippines starting next month will relax its ban on travellers from over 30 countries and regions that have confirmed cases of more transmissible COVID-19 variants, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on January 29.
In a statement, Roque said the ban on foreign travellers from 36 countries and regions, including the UK, China and the US, ends on January 31.
The government clarified that foreign nationals who are not allowed entry to the Philippines as stated by previous orders, including those holding tourist visas, are still prohibited to enter the country.
Roque reiterated that travellers who are allowed to enter still need to complete the 14-day quarantine.
On the same day, he announced that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has retained the general community quarantine for the capital city of Manila until the end of February to curb the spread of the COVID-19.
Aside from Manila, Duterte also placed a number of provinces across the country under the same restrictions. Many provinces in other parts of the country are put under more relaxed restrictions, Roque added.
The Philippines has tallied 519,575 COVID-19 infections, including 10,552 fatalities./.