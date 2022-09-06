Philippine President pays state visit to Singapore
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is paying a two-day state visit to Singapore from September 6 at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.
This is Marcos' first visit to Singapore as the President after his election victory in May.
The visit reaffirms the warm and longstanding ties between Singapore and the Philippines, which are underpinned by strong cooperation across many domains and flourishing people-to-people ties, said the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Philippine leader is scheduled to have separate talks with President Halimah and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on bilateral relations, especially in economy.
They will witness the signing of a number of agreements in the areas of anti-terrorism and the protection of personal data.
Singapore is the Philippines's top trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Bilateral trade turnover in 2021 reached 23.2 billion SGD (about 16.5 billion USD), an average increase of 17.2% per year./.
