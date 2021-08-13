Philippines highlights importance of peace, stability in East Sea
The Philippines has emphasised the importance of maintaining navigation and overflight freedom in the East Sea, as well as the peaceful solution to disputes through international law.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
Speaking at a webinar held by the European Union Delegation to the Philippines, Maria Theresa Lazaro, Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs, said that ASEAN and the European Union (EU) should continue to reaffirm the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea as well as the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
She also showed her hope that the finalization of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea in accordance with international law will provide a new regime of peace, stability and prosperity in the future.
Regarding the vaccination against COVID-19, Lazaro said the ASEAN and the EU strongly support vaccine multilateralism with the World Health Organisation as they work together to ensure fair, equitable, and affordable access to safe and effective vaccines as global public goods.
She also expressed appreciation for the EU’s package of over 800 million EUR to combat the spread of diseases and to mitigate their impact to the region.
She showed her hope that the EU will continue supporting ASEAN’s pandemic response and recovery efforts, including equitable and timely access to vaccines.
EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Véron, meanwhile, said the EU is determined to deepen trade and security engagement in the region and promote multilateralism to address challenges.
The EU also welcomed the appointment of Erywan Yusof, Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs, as the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar./.