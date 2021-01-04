Philippines, Indonesia detect many more COVID-19 cases
The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines said on January 4 that the country reported 959 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 478,761.
A woman has nasal swab collected for COVID-19 testing in Jakarta, Indonesia, on December 22, 2020 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines said on January 4 that the country reported 959 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 478,761.
The death toll climbed to 9,263 after six more patients died from the viral disease, the ministry said, adding that 26 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 448,279.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,753 within one day to 772,103, with the death toll adding by 177 to 22,911, the Indonesian Health Ministry said the same day.
According to the ministry, 7,166 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 639,103.
The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.
Within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,832 new cases, West Java 1,079, Central Java 1,037, East Java 709 and South Sulawesi 510.
No more positive cases were found in West Kalimantan province./.