Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin. (Photo: Rappler)

– A Philippine diplomat on August 9 said the country will lodge a protest over the unannounced presence of two Chinese survey vessels in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).“Firing off diplomatic protest,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin tweeted in response to the remarks of Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana which urged the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs to oppose Chinese survey ships entering the country’s EEZ.The protest comes ahead of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s planned visit to Beijing, China, late this month to discuss bilateral issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Earlier this week, Duterte told the press that one reason for his upcoming trip to China is because he thinks China might be behind the delay in finalising the Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea and it is causing so many incidents.He also promised to discuss the 2016 international arbitration court ruling on the East Sea in favour of the Philippines, rejecting China’s so-called nine-dash line, with President Xi. –VNA