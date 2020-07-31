Philippines reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases
In Manila, Philippines (Photo: Xinhua)
Hanoi (VNA) - The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 93,354 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,063 new cases on July 31, the highest single-day increase in confirmed cases since the highly-infectious disease emerged in the country in January.
The death toll also increased to 2,023 after 40 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, the DOH said.
It added that the number of recoveries further rose to 65,178 after it reported 165 patients have survived the disease.
In a pre-recorded public address aired on July 31, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Metro Manila, which has the bulk of COVID-19 cases in the country, will remain under general community quarantine until August 15 due to the steady rise of cases, while other areas in the country are put under varying degrees of quarantine.
Metro Manila is home to about 15 million people. It has so far logged more than 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases./.
