World RoK to provide 5.15 million USD for six developing nations The Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance announced on July 31 that it will provide 5.15 million USD for six developing nations, including Vietnam, to support projects ranging from establishing green growth and digital infrastructure to an improved COVID-19 response.

World Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary General, saying China’s claim to the maritime features in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) has no basis under international law.

ASEAN Cambodia to beef up security during holidays in August Cambodian National Police Chief General Neth Savoeun has ordered the country’s police to enhance national security during the upcoming holidays, from August 17 to 21, which was set in lieu of the postponed Khmer New Year in April.

World Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s SOM ASEAN, attended an online high-level dialogue on ASEAN’s recovery post-COVID-19 on July 30.