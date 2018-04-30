Defence Minister of the RoK Song Young-moo (R) shakes hands with his Filipino counterpart Delfin N. Lorenzana at the ministry office in Seoul on April 30 (Photo: Yonhap)

Hanoi (VNA) - Filipino Defence Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana and his counterpart from the Republic of Korea (RoK) Song Young-moo on April 30 agreed to promote security and defence industry cooperation between the two countries.



The agreement was reached during Lorenzana’s visit to the RoK to attend the steel cutting ceremony for two frigates that the Philippines has ordered.



At the meeting, Song briefed his guest on the outcomes of the Inter-Korean Summit last week. He also requested the Southeast Asian nation’s support for efforts of the RoK to achieve the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and bring lasting peace through an improvement in inter-Korean relations.



For his part, Lorenzana lauded the positive results reached during the summit and expressed his country's backing for the RoK’s intiatives.



The two defence chiefs also pledged to move forward partnerships in arms development.



In 2017, the RoK inked a contract to build two 2,600-tonne frigates for the Philippine Navy. Earlier, the country sold a dozen of FA-50 light attack aircraft to the Philippines.-VNA