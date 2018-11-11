Russian guided missile cruiser Varyag during its visit to a port of the Philippines in April 2017 (Source: rappler)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines and Russia have finalised a series of joint defence and military activities the two countries will conduct next year, the Philippine Department of National Defence (DND) said on November 10.



The DND said the two countries completed the Plan of Military Cooperation Activities for 2019 during the second meeting of the joint working group (JWG) in Moscow, Russia, on November 7.



The JWG serves as a platform for both countries to discuss military-to-military engagements or activities for both countries.



The plan consists of activities or engagements, which both sides agreed to conduct in 2019 to include high level exchanges, port visits of navy vessels, attendance in conferences or forums, general staff consultations, cooperation and security consultations, reciprocal visits of delegations and observers for military training activities, and education and training exchanges.-VNA