World ASEAN cooperation in COVID-19 fight reviewed The ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies (ACCWG-PHE) reviewed cooperation within ASEAN in the fight against COVID-19 during its third meeting, held in the form of video conferencing, on September 1.

World Malaysia bans entry of citizens of India, Indonesia, Philippines Long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia and Philippines will not be allowed to enter Malaysia as from September 7, senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on September 1.

World Vietnamese firms leave good impression despite COVID-19: Sputnik Vietnamese businesses in Russia have still stood firm and left a good impression amid the COVID-19 crisis, affirmed an article recently posted on Russian news agency Sputnik.

World ASEAN prepares MRAs for automobiles, construction materials ASEAN plans to sign a pact on mutual recognition arrangements (MRAs) for automobiles and building and construction materials in September with the aim of reducing production costs and fostering trade among members.