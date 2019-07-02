At the suicide bombing site (Photo: VNA)

- A Philippine militant was suspected of carrying out an apparent suicide bombing last week in the southern Philippines, Major General Cirilito Sobejana said on July 2.This would be first suicide bombing believed to have been carried out by a Filipino, the army general said.The bombing on June 28 targeted a military base on the southern island of Jolo killed at least five people, authorities said.According to Sobejana, the suspected bomber's remains were identified by his mother and a sibling, but DNA testing was needed to confirm the preliminary identification.Sobejana said investigators can't entirely rule out the possibility the bomb was remotely detonated and the 23-year-old suspect, who allegedly has ties to militant group Abu Sayyaf, was merely carrying it.Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on July 1 that the attack was obviously a suicide bombing.The blast was the third suicide attack on the Philippines, following a July 2018 van bomb in southern Basilan island, and explosions during Sunday mass in January at a Catholic cathedral in Jolo.All three attacks were claimed by the Islamic State group.Analysts have said suicide attacks could be taking root in the Philippines, driven by IS influence.-VNA