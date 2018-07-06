A tourist standing in Son Doong Cave in Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park (Photo: VNA)

– Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh is frequently dubbed as the “Kingdom of Caves” for the magnificent specimens it boasts.The park, which was twice recognised as world natural heritage sites by UNESCO in 2003 and 2015, is really a paradise for cave explorers.Among the caves here, Son Doong and Thien Duong (Paradise) might have hogged the international spotlight, but other caves are equally spectacular options for visitors to Vietnam.The park’s profile soared worldwide when the most spectacular cave of them, Son Doong, was covered by the likes of National Geographic, CNN and Business Insider.Son Doong, located in the heart of the Phong Nha – Ke Bang Nation Park, is the largest of its kind in the world recognised by three international organisations, namely Guinness (based in the UK), the Association World Record (based in Hong Kong) and WorldKings (based in the US and India).It was discovered by a local in 1991. It was first explored in 2009 by the British Cave Research Association and has been open to the public since 2013.The 1,645m-long cave system, which extends through a mountain, was named one of the most captivating caves on earth by National Geographic.Geologists say the cave formed two to five million years ago. It is roughly 6,5km long, 200m high and 150m wide, exceeding the former world record of Deer Cave in Gunung Muli National Park in Malaysia.