The 70 photos on display were selected from the huge photo archives of both the Vietnam News Agency and the Bulgarian News Agency. Not only do they capture precious moments in the history of the bilateral relationship, they also tell a beautiful story about seven decades of friendship between Vietnam and Bulgaria.

Vietnam News Agency General Director Nguyen Duc Loi said the exhibition is expected to create new impetus on the basis of a good traditional partnership so that the relationship between Vietnam and Bulgaria continues to firmly develop.

Ambassador Marinela Petkova said the exhibition introduces the decades-long fruitful cooperation between Bulgaria and Vietnam in an interactive and engaging manner.

She said the bilateral relationship has been upgraded though Bulgaria’s membership into the European Union and Vietnam’s membership in ASEAN.

Outstanding photos from the exhibition will be on display at the 70th anniversary ceremony of the Vietnam-Bulgaria Diplomatic Ties on November 17 at Hanoi Opera House./.

VNA