Destinations Sailing in tranquility in Thung Nang Thung Nang is an emerging tourist attraction in Dam Khe hamlet, Ninh Hai commune, Hoa Lu district, Ninh Binh province. The site attracts tourists for its untouched beauty.

Destinations Sea of clouds on Vietnam’s ‘rooftop’ Many tourists, especially instagrammers, love checking in on Fansipan mount, which is dubbed as ‘Vietnam’s rooftop’, as they can take lovely photos amid a sea of clouds there.

Travel Unique gates in Sin Suoi Ho - village of Mong ethnic people Sin Suoi Ho is a village of the Mong ethnic group in Lai Chau province. Not only known as a village free of alcohol drinking, smoking, or gambling, it is also renowned for special hand-made gates that can be found nowhere else.

Destinations Hoi An among top 10 most picturesque auto-free towns globally Australian travel website Traveller has named the ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam among the top 10 most picturesque destinations in the world which are free of cars and motorbikes.