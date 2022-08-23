Phu Tho works to lure US investors
A conference promoting investment in Phu Tho province in northern Vietnam took place in Washington DC on August 22.
A corner of Viet Tri city in Phu Tho (Source: baophutho.vn)Washington DC (VNA) –
At the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Quang affirmed that Phu Tho is ready to welcome US enterprises and investors and stand side by side with them throughout their investment and operation processes.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung stated that the embassy will connect Vietnamese and US partners in the spirit of harmonised interests and shared risks set by the Prime Minister.
With favourable geographic location, about 50km from Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport, Phu Tho boasts potential and conditions for the development of industry, agriculture, services, and trade.
Its economy has grown 7.86% on an annual basis in recent years, reaching 3.5 billion USD in 2021. The local import-export revenue surpassed 16 billion USD last year and topped 12 billion USD in the first half of 2022.
In Viet Tri city (Source: viettri.gov.vn)Currently housing over 200 valid foreign-funded projects, the province is looking to attract investment in advanced technology, clean energy, IT, electronic devices, supporting industries, health care, and education, among others./.