Business Honda Vietnam posts surge in motorbike sales Honda Vietnam sold 164,273 motorbikes of all kinds in July, a month-on-month rise of 11.2 percent, and up 42.1% compared to the same period last year.

Business Phu Quoc welcomes increasing investment in urban development Attracting large capital for urban development is essential for Phu Quoc city, which houses Phu Quoc island – Vietnam's largest off the southern province of Kien Giang, serving its diverse and sustainable growth after years of investing in the entertainment-resort tourism industry.

Business Tech-product distributors, retailers see strong rebound in July Mobile phone and laptop distributors and retailers reported good revenue and profit in July, showing that business activity of companies operating in this field are on the rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,160 VND/USD on August 15, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 12).