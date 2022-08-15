Phu Tho’s efforts to better business, investment climate pay off
Phu Tho province’s efforts to improve its business and investment environment have paid off evidenced by the fact that the northern midland locality has attracted many important projects which are expected to help open up more socio-economic development opportunities.
Viet Tri city of Phu Tho province (Photo: phutho.gov.vn)Phu Tho (VNA) – Phu Tho province’s efforts to improve its business and investment environment have paid off evidenced by the fact that the northern midland locality has attracted many important projects which are expected to help open up more socio-economic development opportunities.
Phan Trong Tan, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said to promote socio-economic development, the Party Delegation to the provincial People's Committee proposed 19 key projects for 2022, of which 15 are transited and four are new; and at the same time set out specific tasks and solutions for each project in the coming time to ensure their progress.
To that end, right from the beginning of this year, the committee started directing departments and localities to work out specific plans, consider and fulfil procedures related to investment, land and construction.
Developed transport infrastructure in Viet Tri (Photo: phutho.gov.vn)Thanks to the engagement of the entire political system and the close coordination of departments, sectors and localities, the construction of six key projects has been launched so far.
These projects, once put into operation, are expected to become important highlights changing the look of urban areas, services and tourism, creating favourable conditions for socio-economic development, and ensuring security and defence of Phu Tho.
Regarding the 13 remaining projects, the province is exerting efforts to remove barriers related to investment procedures, site clearance and resettlement to start work on them as planned./.