Phu Yen strengthens solid, plastic waste management
Phu Yen (VNA) – The People’s Committee of central Phu Yen province and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam held a conference on June 18 to discuss strengthening the management of domestic solid and plastic wastes in the locality.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment Le Dao An Xuan said Phu Yen has taken a number of measures to collect and treat solid wastes over the past years. The province also called for investing in waste treatment factories using advanced technologies.
Le Huu Nam, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Xuan Yen ward, Song Cau township, said since early 2019, 224 households in the ward have joined a pilot model to collect waste discharged from aquaculture on Xuan Dai Bay, which initially raised their awareness of the danger of wastes on marine environment.
He also suggested spreading the model to mitigate the discharge of plastic wastes at sea.
Coordinator of the WWF Vietnam Oceans Programme Nguyen Dieu Thuy said the WWF Vietnam is working with the province to devise a plan on plastic waste and ocean plastic management till 2030, as well as hold a competition collecting initiatives in the field and launch an awareness campaign.
She said the WWF Vietnam pledges to partner with Phu Yen to turn Tuy Hoa into a plastic waste-free urban area.
Concluding the event, permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Chi Hien said the province strives to cut plastic wastes by 30 percent by 2025.
On the occasion, the provincial authorities, the WWF Vietnam and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment signed an agreement to engage in a plastic waste management project in Vietnam./.
