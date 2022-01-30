Plan to implement Secretariat's directive on sustainable poverty reduction
The Government has recently issued a plan to implement Directive No. 05-CT/TW dated June 23, 2021 of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening the Party's leadership on sustainable poverty reduction by 2030.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Government has recently issued a plan to implement Directive No. 05-CT/TW dated June 23, 2021 of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening the Party's leadership on sustainable poverty reduction by 2030.
One of the tasks and solutions to carry out the plan is to continue perfecting and implementing poverty reduction mechanisms and policies effectively. Specifically, attention will be paid to improving poverty reduction policies, multidimensional poverty in association with sustainable development goals, to ensure a gradual increase in minimum living standards and people's access to basic social services.
The plan will renew the way of approach to poverty reduction, increase social protection for poor households which are unable to work, adopt policies to encourage enterprises and cooperatives to cooperate in production and business, develop diversified production models with the participation of poor and near-poor households, and support the development of poverty reduction models and projects associated with national defence and security.
Activities to provide consultancy, connect and introduce jobs to poor people and those living in underprivileged areas will be stepped up, and actions will be taken to perfect mechanisms and policies on housing, hygienic water and rural sanitation for the poor and people in areas with extremely difficult socio-economic conditions, border areas and islands.
Ethnic minorities (Photo: VNA)The plan will also intensify the implementation of preferential credit policies for poor and near-poor households, and those just getting out of poverty and other policy beneficiaries, adopt policies to support and encourage enterprises to invest in disadvantaged areas associated with ensuring national defence and security, and review and adjust planning, and step up resettlement to ensure sustainable and safe livelihoods for residents in areas frequently affected by natural disasters, climate change, and in special forest areas.
Efforts will be made to allocate suitable production and residential land, create jobs, ensure basic services for the poor, especially those in ethnic-inhabited and mountainous regions.
Another task is to mobilise and effectively use domestic and foreign resources for poverty reduction. The State plays a leading role in securing resources and developing socio-economic infrastructure in poor districts and communes with extremely difficult conditions./.