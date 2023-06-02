Politics PM requests intensifying administrative reform, business climate improvement Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 1 signed a document requesting all public agencies and localities intensify their work for effective administrative reform and business climate improvement.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest June 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Russia step up communications relations Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi had a working session with leaders of the Russian News Agency TASS at its headquarters in Moscow on June 1.

Politics Vietnam maintains close watch on developments in East Sea: official Vietnam’s law enforcement forces at sea are keeping a close eye on developments related to the illegal operations of the Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone, an official has said.