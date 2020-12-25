Business PVEP fulfils crude oil exploitation target The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), had fulfilled its target of exploiting 2.2 million tonnes of crude oil and selling 1.15 million cu.m of gas for the whole year as of December 25.

Business Ministry proposes special policies for large SOEs The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed special policies for large State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to make them spearheads in key industries of the economy.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on December 25, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business SHB named “Bank of the Year” 2020 Vietnam Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) has just become the only Vietnamese representative to be honoured as “Bank of the Year 2020” by The Banker magazine.