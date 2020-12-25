PM approves intellectual property development programme
An awards ceremony of an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovation competition held in HCM City in November (Illustrative photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Prime Minister has recently issued Decision No 2205/QD-TTg approving the intellectual property (IP) development programme to 2030.
The programme’s common goal is to turn intellectual property into an important tool to improve national competitiveness, facilitate innovation and creativity, and promote socio-economic and cultural development.
Universities and research institutes are expected to receive support in IP protection by 2025 for their scientific studies.
At least 40 percent of products will be recognised as national and key national products, special products and services of centrally-run cities and provinces, and “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) products.
By 2030, the number of applications for patent protection by research institutions and universities is forecast to increase by an average of 16-18 percent each year. Applications for plant protection are to rise by 12-14 percent.
At least 60 percent of products will be recognised as national and key national products, special products and services of centrally-run cities and provinces, and OCOP products. Trademark applications by Vietnamese firms are to increase 8-10 percent on average.
The programme looks to improve the quality of human resources in innovation and IP, and step up IP protection at home and abroad to create an IP ownership culture in society./.