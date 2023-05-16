The plan aims to maintain Vietnam's energy security by ensuring a sufficient supply of electricity to fuel a projected annual GDP growth rate of 7.0% during the period.

It also aims to get Vietnam into the top four countries in ASEAN in terms of power reliability. Additionally, half of the office buildings and homes in the country would be powered by rooftop solar panels by 2030.

Regarding the just energy transition, the plan strives to increase the share of renewable energy in the country's power mix to between 67.5-71.5 % by 2050.

It also seeks to generate green energy for exports, with a target of between 5-10 GW by 2030. Energy-related greenhouse gas emissions would be cut to around 27 and 31 million tons.

The plan needs some 135 billion USD of funding to develop new power plants and power grids between 2021 and 2030./.

