PM asks for application of “5K plus vaccine and technology” in COVID-19 fight
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam must apply the principle of "5K plus vaccine and technology" in preventing and controlling COVID-19 to ensure that the pandemic is curbed early and remotely, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
The Government leader made the suggestion at a national teleconference on the COVID-19 situation and urgent solutions to contain the spread of the pandemic on May 29.
He emphasised the necessity to fight the pandemic with the spirit of “fighting the pandemic is like fighting the enemy”, protect people's health, ensure the maintenance of goods production chains and circulation, thus realising the dual goal of COVID-19 containment and socio-economic development.
The PM also asked for the combination of both prevention and attack measures in the fight against the pandemic.
Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long affirmed that accessing sources of COVID-19 vaccines is one of the priorities of not only Vietnam but also many countries around the world.
Vietnam aims to access COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible and ensure the widest vaccination coverage, he said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs said that it is developing a plan to settle social insurance policy for employees who have to undergo medical quarantine serving the COVID-19 prevention and control under the sickness policy.
Accordingly, quarantined labourers will be entitled a subsidy equivalent to 75 percent of their salaries which are used to pay social insurance premiums./.