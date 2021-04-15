Business PCI 2020: Local authorities urged to improve transparency, accountability The report on Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) in 2020 acknowledged efforts in administrative reform of all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities, but the business circle still wants local administrations at all levels to further improve their transparency and accountability.

Business Efforts to stimulate domestic consumer market continue as pandemic threatens exports Many provinces and cities have launched programmes this year to promote local consumer demand to support businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect exports.

Business Major water plant in Binh Duong operating at higher capacity The Tan Hiep water treatment plant in Binh Duong province, an industrial hub in southern Vietnam, began operating at a higher capacity on April 15, of 250,000 cubic metres (cu m) per day as the result of an upgrading project.

Business Hoa Phat increases steel pipe market share to over 30 percent Steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold over 184,000 tonnes of steel pipes in the first three months of this year, a 27 percent increase against the same period last year and giving it the lead in market share, with 30.2 percent.