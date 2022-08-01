PM asks for stronger price stabilisation efforts
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 31 sent a dispatch to ministers, heads of ministry-level agencies and chairmen of the People’s Committees of centrally-run provinces and cities, asking for strengthened efforts in the management of prices of essential goods and services.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 31 sent a dispatch to ministers, heads of ministry-level agencies and chairmen of the People's Committees of centrally-run provinces and cities, asking for strengthened efforts in the management of prices of essential goods and services.
They were also requested to continue implementing directions of the head of the Price Management Steering Committee, keeping a close watch on market developments, and giving timely measures to ensure domestic supply-demand balance, stabilise prices and avoid the shortage of goods and speculation that will lead to unreasonable price increases.
The Minister of Transport was asked to collaborate with leaders of localities to consider the adjustments of prices of goods and services that are directly affected by petrol prices such as transport and logistics.
The PM asked for the control of the price application of businesses to give suitable management and stabilisation solutions, along the strengthening of inspection over the implementation of law on prices and related regulations, and the strict settlement of violations.
Regarding the prices of food and foodstuff, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development was directed to coordinate with the Minister of Industry and Trade to evaluate the production and regulation of goods for domestic consumption among regions and localities as well as the demand for export to stabilise the market prices.
The PM asked for the re-assessment of pork distribution system, aiming to make it more simple and effective, thus ensuring reasonable prices.
Over the prices of construction materials, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, the Minister of Construction, and leaders of localities were requested to efficiently manage the supply and settlement of goods speculation. The Ministry of Construction was directed to update the prices of construction materials regularly and announce the prices in a shorter period.
Leaders of localities were asked to detect the abuse of peak tourism occasions and petrol price fluctuation to unreasonably increase travel and accommodation service prices.
The PM also gave directions on the management over the prices of textbooks, and the flexible use of petrol price stabilisation fund to make reasonable management over domestic petrol prices.
The Ministry of Finance was assigned to work with relevant ministries and agencies to give market price forecast and update the detail price management scenarios for the rest of the year, thus supporting the Government and the PM in seeking measures to realise the goal of keeping the inflation rate at 4% for this year./.
