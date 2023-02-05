The regions hold strategic positions and roles of special significance in terms of economy, especially maritime economy, national defence and security, as well as sea and island sovereignty.

Notably, they are home to five cultural and natural heritage sites, and six intangible cultural heritages recognised by UNESCO.



PM Chinh, however, expressed his concern that such unique potential and competitive advantages have yet to be maximised in socio-economic development, with limitations still remaining in mechanisms and policies, infrastructure and human resources.



Given this, PM Chinh asked the regions to mobilise resources for development, and take people and businesses as the centre, subject, resources, momentum and target of development.



He called on investors, businesses and development partners to continue accompanying Vietnam and the regions in particular, urging them to sketch out long-term, sustainable business strategies, and fulfill their commitments./.

VNA