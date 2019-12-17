Politics Vietnam to promote ASEAN’s interests, prosperity in 2020 As Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020, Vietnam will be responsible for promoting and increasing ASEAN’s interests and prosperity, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.

Politics 75th founding anniversary of Vietnamese army celebrated abroad Ceremonies were held in Cambodia, Russia and France on December 16 to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army and the 30th All-People Defence Festival (December 22).

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets Myanmar President U Win Myint Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Myanmar President U Win Myint in Nay Pyi Taw on December 17, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

Politics Leaders congratulate Qatari counterparts on National Day General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 17 sent a message of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the occasion of the country’s 141st National Day (December 18).