Vietnam, Myanmar look to foster education cooperation
A Vietnam – Myanmar education cooperation forum was held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and the Ministry of Education of Myanmar in Yangon city on December 2, focusing on ways to promote connection among educational institutions of the two countries.
Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A Vietnam – Myanmar education cooperation forum was held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and the Ministry of Education of Myanmar in Yangon city on December 2, focusing on ways to promote connection among educational institutions of the two countries.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Luan Thuy Duong stressed that the forum was part of the efforts to realize the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two ministries, contributing to further strengthening the comprehensive cooperation partnership between Vietnam and Myanmar.
Along with the Government, ministries, sectors and universities of Vietnam, the Vietnamese business community in Myanmar is also willing to support Myanmar in education development, the diplomat said.
She expressed her hope that the forum will benefit Myanmar people, especially youths, saying that cooperation and exchange between educational institutions and students of the two countries will help make the bilateral relations stronger and more sustainable.
Nguyen Thi Thanh Minh, Vice Director of the International Cooperation Department under the MoET said the forum, offered a good chance to promote partnership between universities of the two countries through scholarship programmes funded by the Vietnamese Government for Myanmar and others provided by Vietnamese universities.
At the event, representatives from the two ministries provided detail information on the CLMV Scholarship Programme of the Vietnamese Government for Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, which was initiated from 2008.
Myint Thein from the Ministry of Education of Myanmar highlighted the importance of training and research cooperation between the two sides’ universities, saying that the event helped expand Vietnam-Myanmar education bond in the context that his country is accelerating educational reform and internationalization of universities.
Representatives from Vietnamese universities introduced training and scholarship programmes for foreign students in general and those from Myanmar in particular.
Meanwhile, the Myanmar side called on Vietnamese investors to increase investment in education development in the country./.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Luan Thuy Duong stressed that the forum was part of the efforts to realize the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two ministries, contributing to further strengthening the comprehensive cooperation partnership between Vietnam and Myanmar.
Along with the Government, ministries, sectors and universities of Vietnam, the Vietnamese business community in Myanmar is also willing to support Myanmar in education development, the diplomat said.
She expressed her hope that the forum will benefit Myanmar people, especially youths, saying that cooperation and exchange between educational institutions and students of the two countries will help make the bilateral relations stronger and more sustainable.
Nguyen Thi Thanh Minh, Vice Director of the International Cooperation Department under the MoET said the forum, offered a good chance to promote partnership between universities of the two countries through scholarship programmes funded by the Vietnamese Government for Myanmar and others provided by Vietnamese universities.
At the event, representatives from the two ministries provided detail information on the CLMV Scholarship Programme of the Vietnamese Government for Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, which was initiated from 2008.
Myint Thein from the Ministry of Education of Myanmar highlighted the importance of training and research cooperation between the two sides’ universities, saying that the event helped expand Vietnam-Myanmar education bond in the context that his country is accelerating educational reform and internationalization of universities.
Representatives from Vietnamese universities introduced training and scholarship programmes for foreign students in general and those from Myanmar in particular.
Meanwhile, the Myanmar side called on Vietnamese investors to increase investment in education development in the country./.