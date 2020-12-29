Departments and agencies need to promptly fix existing shortcomings and pay further attention to policies on social welfare and multidimensional, sustainable, and inclusive poverty reduction, especially in poor and ethnic minority regions, while increasing social and health insurance coverage.On environmental issues, he affirmed that the Government will not exchange the environment for economic benefit and will resolutely punish violations that result in pollution. The PM also lauded the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for launching a campaign to plant 1 billion trees.He urged the building of a constructive State administrative system with drastic actions in service of the people, strengthening national defence-security, promoting external activities and global integration, and creating an environment of peace and stability for development.The PM asked ministers and chairpersons of the municipal and provincial People’s Committees to promptly issue their own plans before January 20, 2021.In preparation for the Lunar New Year festival, he called for managing markets stably and ensuring goods supply-demand, while reiterating the ban on presenting Tet gifts to senior officials or using public cars for going to festivals.The Government leader reminded ministries and local administrations to ensure a warm and happy Tet festivals for disadvantaged groups and communities in poor areas./.