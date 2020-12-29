PM calls for Vietnam to become an agriculture powerhouse
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged concerted efforts to turn Vietnam into an agriculture powerhouse with a modern and effective farm produce processing industry during a conference between the Government and localities in Hanoi on December 29.
The PM said the Government set the goal of posting growth of around 6.5 percent or above next year and preparing the groundwork for higher growth from 2022.
He assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Government Office, ministries, and agencies to collect opinions at the event and finalise the draft Resolutions No 1 and No 2 for submission to the PM for signing and implementation from early next year.
Reviewing socio-economic performance for 2020 and 2016-2020, the PM stressed that the dual goal has been accomplished while progress has been seen in socio-cultural development and administrative reform. National defence-security has been ensured, with success in external relations.
With the 2021 action theme of “Unity, discipline, innovation and creativity, aspiration for development”, he said the Government advocated renewing mindsets, taking more drastic and effective action, overcoming the difficulties, turning challenges into opportunities, and making good use of achievements brought about by Industry 4.0, the shifting trends in trade and investment, and digital transformation in the region and the world.
Regarding future orientations, the leader called for the further upholding of cultural values and the power of the Vietnamese people, inspiring patriotism and an aspiration for development, and striving to maintain a vibrant and creative economy for rapid, stable and sustainable growth.
Highlighting the need for maintaining macroeconomic stability, improving growth quality and stepping up economic restructuring, he underlined the role of breakthroughs in infrastructure and national governance reform. Localities were urged to prepare sites for production development and human resources to welcome new capital flows.
Departments and agencies need to promptly fix existing shortcomings and pay further attention to policies on social welfare and multidimensional, sustainable, and inclusive poverty reduction, especially in poor and ethnic minority regions, while increasing social and health insurance coverage.
On environmental issues, he affirmed that the Government will not exchange the environment for economic benefit and will resolutely punish violations that result in pollution. The PM also lauded the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for launching a campaign to plant 1 billion trees.
He urged the building of a constructive State administrative system with drastic actions in service of the people, strengthening national defence-security, promoting external activities and global integration, and creating an environment of peace and stability for development.
The PM asked ministers and chairpersons of the municipal and provincial People’s Committees to promptly issue their own plans before January 20, 2021.
In preparation for the Lunar New Year festival, he called for managing markets stably and ensuring goods supply-demand, while reiterating the ban on presenting Tet gifts to senior officials or using public cars for going to festivals.
The Government leader reminded ministries and local administrations to ensure a warm and happy Tet festivals for disadvantaged groups and communities in poor areas./.