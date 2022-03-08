The event drew the direct and online participation of Vietnamese and US officials and representatives of businesses and associations. US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry also delivered a speech at the summit via videoconference.



Participants at the event discussed measures to promote bilateral economic ties, and sketched out new orientations for post-pandemic economic recovery.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highlighted the progress in the Vietnam-US relations in all fields after 26 years of normalising their relationship, with economic-trade-investment cooperation being a key pillar.



Two-way trade saw a 248-fold rise to 111 billion USD in 2021. The US is currently the largest export market of Vietnam, while Vietnam is the ninth largest trade partner of the US.



PM Chinh said Vietnam has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the vaccination rate becomes high, the country has switched its strategy to flexibly, safely adapting to and effectively controlling COVID-19.



PM Chinh called on businesses of both nations to strengthen their partnerships to promote the practical and effective relationship between the two countries./.

VNA