PM chairs Government’s January regular meeting
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a regular Government meeting on January 28 to assess the socio-economic development situation in January, put forward tasks for February and the following months, and draft a Government Resolution on a socio-economic recovery and development programme.
In his opening remarks, Chinh said that this month, the country has experienced many important political, socio-economic and diplomatic events, including the Government’s teleconference with localities to assess socio-economic development results in 2021 and launch tasks for this year, the 15th National Assembly’s first extraordinary session, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh’s official visit to Vietnam, and activities to ensure a warm and happy Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday for people at home and abroad.
Following the positive results in the fourth quarter of 2021, in January 2022, the socio-economic situation continues to recover, production and business activities are resumed, with the disruption of the labour supply chain handled.
The Government leader stressed the need for extra efforts to ensure social welfare, as well as social order, safety and security during the Lunar New Year, which will begin this weekend.
In the current conditions and context, when welcoming the Year of the Tiger, everyone still has to be on duty to perform the tasks and immediately start working after Tet, he noted./.