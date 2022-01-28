Politics NA leader pays pre-Tet visits to Hanoi Capital High Command, Mobile Police High Command Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on January 27 paid pre-Tet visits to the Hanoi Capital High Command and the Mobile Police High Command as the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival is approaching.

Politics Vietnam, UK forge cooperation in various fields The UK’s Minister for Investment Lord Gerry Grimstone has expressed his interest in trade and investment promotion between Vietnam and the UK to open the door for goods and services of the two countries.

Politics Vietnam, Azerbaijan agree to enhance defence ties Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov on January 26, during which they agreed to boost cooperation in increasing the exchange of delegations and meetings at all levels and training, so as to strengthen bilateral defence ties in line with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics HCM City considers int’l cooperation a great support: city leader Ho Chi Minh City always considers international cooperation and the presence of the diplomatic missions in the country's biggest hub in the south as a great resource that needs to be respected and promoted, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has affirmed.