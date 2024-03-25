Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the Government’s monthly session on law building in Hanoi on March 25 to collect feedback on three draft laws, one proposal for a National Assembly resolution and another for a law.

Specifically, the Cabinet members deliberated on the draft revised Law on Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue, the draft Law on Urban and Rural Planning, the draft Law on Geology and Minerals. They proposed building the Law on amendments and supplements to the amended Law on Management and Use of State Capital Invested in Production and Business in Enterprises and the NA’s Resolution on piloting the decentralisation of the issuance of judicial record certificates to the Divisions of Justice under the district-level People's Committees in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Nghe An province.

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh said since early this year, the Government has held two similar sessions to mull over 14 draft laws, ordinances and resolutions.

He asked ministries and agencies concerned to continue seeking further feedback from experts, scientists, managers and stakeholders while working closely with relevant units, especially the NA’s organs throughout the law and resolution drafting processes.

Ministers and heads of Government and ministry-level agencies were assigned to allocate resources for law building, and raise public awareness of the work to achieve consensus as the laws are translated into action./.